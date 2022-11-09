Marshmallow Cookies recalled over Salmonella

Articles

Comercializadora PepsiCo S. de R.L. de C.V. today issued a voluntary recall for 15.5 oz, 6 count box of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

The recall was initiated as the result of a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed the finished product may contain Salmonella. Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The company initiated the voluntary recall on the product below out of a commitment to and concern for consumers. The product covered by this recall was distributed to warehouses in California and Texas and may have reached consumers through select retail stores.

Product Description Size UPC Best Before Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies, Naturally and Artificially Flavored 15.5 Oz, 6 Count 6 86700 10132 4 28MAR23

5MY228001

28MAR23

6MY128101

The company is working closely with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to further investigate this issue and ensure the recalled product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed. No illnesses related to Salmonella have been confirmed to date.

