Published on Monday, 07 November 2022

Comercializadora PepsiCo S. de R.L. de C.V. today issued a voluntary recall for 15.5 oz, 6 count box of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/comercializadora-pepsico-s-de-rl-de-cv-issues-voluntary-recall-gamesar-arcoiris-marshmallow-cookies