Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 07 November 2022 21:07 Hits: 10

A promising, less labor-intensive perennial rice is beginning to take off in China, but whether this success can be replicated in other crops like wheat or corn remains to be seen.

(Image credit: Erik Sacks)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2022/11/07/1134796649/could-this-cheaper-more-climate-friendly-perennial-rice-transform-farming