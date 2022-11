Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 17:02 Hits: 7

Kalera Public Limited Company (“Kalera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KAL), is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salm

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/kalera-voluntarily-recalls-fresh-lettuce-products-because-possible-health-risk