Salmon, Halibut, Seabass, Tuna and Swordfish recalled due to Salmonella

Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022

Mariscos Bahia Inc. is recalling over 300,000 pounds of salmon, halibut, seabass, tuna and swordfish because of possible Salmonella contamination.

Products were distributed to 179 retail customers located in Arizona and California, primarily to restaurants.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated on Oct. 20, and is ongoing.

Recalled products:

# Product Description Recall Number Classification Code Information Product Quantity 1 Fresh Salmon fillets packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes F-0083-2023 Class I Product code: SALFFS 89,953 lbs 2 Halibut (fillets and portions) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes F-0084-2023 Class I Product code: HALL, HALP, HALP8 5,718.23 lbs. 3 Chilean Seabass (fillets and portions) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes F-0085-2023 Class I Product code: SEA003, SEA004 3,307.89 lbs 4 Tuna (fillet and loins) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes F-0086-2023 Class I Product code: TUN003 3,998.28 lbs 5 Swordfish (loins, fillets, and Wheels) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes F-0087-2023 Class I Product Code: SWF, SWF01 2,685.77 lbs 6 Fresh Salmon Fillet Portions (6,7,8,9,10 oz.) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes F-0088-2023 Class I Product Code: SALPFS 179,002.40 lbs. 7 Fresh Salmon Deep Skin Fillets packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes F-0089-2023 Class I Product Code: SALFDS 40,338.15 lbs

