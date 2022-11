Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 21:18 Hits: 0

Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa is recalling its 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box because the side of the box features a Gluten Free claim when there are elements with gluten contained in the product. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of s

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/issue-gluten-free-labeling-cedar-creek-popcorn-box-containing-gluten