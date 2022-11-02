New York Campylobacter Outbreak still unknown

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 03:38 Hits: 0

Public health officials in New York City are looking into an outbreak of illnesses believed to be infections from Campylobacter, a foodborne pathogen.

Brooklyn officials say 50 cases of illnesses have been reported since the beginning of October. A specific source of the foodborne pathogen has not yet been determined, but chicken is often a source.

“Whenever you have an outbreak of some type of foodborne illness, most likely, when you see the actual number of reported cases, it underestimates, and in some cases, greatly underestimates, the actual number of cases that have occurred,” Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, a professor at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy told TheCity. NYC.

The occurrence of outbreaks caused by Campylobacter has been on the rise in recent years, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the average number of outbreaks each year from 2004 through 2009 was 22; it was 31 from 2010 through 2012 and 29 from 2013 through 2017. The CDC, estimates that Campylobacter affects 1.5 million U.S. residents ever

