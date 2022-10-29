Someone recently asked me to list foodborne illness outbreaks that I think people remember

Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 19:39 Hits: 17

I remember a lot of them and I am probably missing many, but here are some I pulled off www.marlerclark.com this morning.

VR Green Farms Botulism Outbreak 2014 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/vr-green-farms-botulism-outbreak-lawsuit-california-2014

Wild Ginger Campylobacter Outbreak 2019 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/wild-ginger-campylobacter-outbreak-and-litigation-new-york-2019

Fresh Express Cyclospora Outbreak 2020 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/fresh-express-bagged-lettuce-cyclospora-outbreak-and-litigation-multi-state-2020

Subway Shigella Outbreak 2010 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/subway-restaurant-shigella-outbreak-chicago

Beverly Wilshite Hotel Norovirus Outbreak 2002 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/regent-beverly-wilshire-hotel-norwalk-litigation-california

Blue Bell Ice Cream Listeria Outbreak 2015 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/blue-bell-ice-cream-listeria-outbreak-and-litigation-multistate-2015

Jensen Farms Rocky Ford Cantaloupe Listeria Outbreak 2011 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/blue-bell-ice-cream-listeria-outbreak-and-litigation-multistate-2015

Chi-Chi’s Hepatitis A Outbreak 2003 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/chi-chis-hepatitis-a-outbreak-pennsylvania

Genki Sushi Hepatitis A Outbreak 2015 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/genki-sushi-hepatitis-a-outbreak-and-litigation-hawaii-2016

Tropical Smoothie Hepatitis A Outbreak 2018 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/tropical-smoothie-hepatitis-a-lawsuits-multistate-2018

Cargill Turkey Salmonella Outbreak 2011 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/lawsuit-cargill-ground-turkey-salmonella-outbreak-nationwide

Wright County Egg Salmonella Outbreak 2010 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/wright-county-egg-salmonella-outbreak-nationwide-2010

Veggie Booty Salmonella Outbreak 2007 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/veggie-booty-salmonella-outbreak-nationwide

Sheetz Salmonella Outbreak 2004 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/sheetz-and-coronet-foods-salmonella-outbreak-pennsylvania-eastern-states

Sun Orchard Salmonella Outbreak 1999 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/sun-orchard-salmonella-outbreak-multistate

Peanut Corporation of America Salmonella Outbreak 2008 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/salmon

ConAgra Pot Pie Salmonella Outbreak 2007 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/conagra-pot-pie-salmonella-outbreak-nationwide

Brooke-Lea Country Club Salmonella Outbreak 2002 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/brook-lea-country-club-salmonella-outbreak-new-york

Chili’s Salmonella Outbreak 2003 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/chilis-salmonella-outbreak-illinois

Peter Pan Peanut Butter Salmonella Outbreak 2007 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/conagra-peanut-butter-salmonella-outbreak-nationwide

Del Monte Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak 2011 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/del-monte-cantaloupe-salmonella-outbreak

BJ’s E. coli Outbreak 2002 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/bjs-wholesale-club-e-coli-litigation-new-york-and-new-jersey

Cargill E. coli Outbreak 2007 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/cargill-e-coli-outbreak-minnesota

ConAgra Beef E. coli Outbreak 2002 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/conagra-ground-beef-e-coli-outbreak-nationwide

Dole Spinach E. coli Outbreak 2006 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/dole-spinach-e-coli-outbreak-nationwide

Finley School E. coli Outbreak 2001 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/finley-elementary-school-e-coli-outbreak-washington

I.M. Healthy Soy Nut Butter E. coli Outbreak 2017 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/i-m-healthy-and-dixie-dew-soy-nut-butter-tied-to-e-coli-outbreak-and-litigation-2017

Jack in the Box E. coli Outbreak 1993 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/jack-in-the-box-e-coli-outbreak-western-states

Jimmy John’s Sprouts E. coli Outbreak 2008 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/jimmy-johns-gourmet-sandwiches-e-coli-outbreak

Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough E. coli Outbreak 2009 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/multi-state-e-coli-o157h7-outbreak-linked-to-uncooked-nestle-toll-house-coo

Odwalla E. coli Outbreak 1996 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/odwalla-e-coli-outbreak-western-states

Sizzler E. coli Outbreak 2000 – https://marlerclark.com/news_events/sizzler-e-coli-outbreak-wisconsin

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/someone-recently-asked-me-to-list-foodborne-illness-outbreaks-that-i-think-people-remember/