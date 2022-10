Articles

Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, CA is recalling its Tiramisu Twist Cookies (sku 4562138450820) because the product contains almonds and hazelnuts, ingredients that are not identified on the packaging

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/daiso-issues-allergy-alert-tiramisu-twist-cookies-almonds-and-hazelnuts-not-identified-ingredients