Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 04:00 Hits: 6

Zingerman’s Creamery of Ann Arbor, MI is recalling 173 pints of Paw Paw Gelato, 50 quarts of Paw Paw Gelato, 58 pints of Harvest Pumpkin Gelato, 10 quarts of Harvest Pumpkin Gelato that are currently out in commerce because it may contain undeclared Egg allergen. People who have an allergy or severe

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/zingermans-creamery-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-egg-paw-paw-and-harvest-pumpkin-gelato