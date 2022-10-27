The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FDA Active Investigations – 2 E. coli, 2 Listeria, 1 Salmonella and 1 Cronobacter

Food Safety News reports that the FDA is investigating a new outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections but little else has been released in the way of details.

As of Oct. 26 the outbreak has 10 confirmed patients, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration. The agency is reporting that the source of the E. coli is unknown.

The agency did not report where the patients live or their ages. The FDA also did not indicate whether any of the patients have been hospitalized.

The FDA statement says traceback efforts have begun, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced.

As of this afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had not posted any information about the outbreak. That is the CDC’s usual practice until a specific source of a pathogen is identified or found to be suspect.

FDA continues additional active Investigations:

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/fda-active-investigations-2-e-coli-2-listeria-1-salmonella-and-1-cronobacter/

