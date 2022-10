Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 09:57 Hits: 14

It has been a quiet year for FSIS outbreak investigation with only one still active and three of the four inactive without a recall or public notification of the manufacturer.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/fsis-has-1-active-investigation-salmonella-in-beef-with-no-additional-information-other-salmonella-and-e-coli-investigations-closed/