The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Solar: It’s a “Big Dill” for Real Pickles Cooperative

Category: Food Hits: 6

As USDA Rural Development (RD) highlights National Cooperative Month, one worker owned co-op in Massachusetts stands out as a model for sustainability, collaboration, and local food system resiliency. The saying goes “it’s not easy being green.” But for Real Pickles in Greenfield, Massachusetts, the co-op wouldn’t have it any other way; they went green in 2011 with the addition of solar panels on its roof.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/10/26/solar-its-big-dill-real-pickles-cooperative

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version