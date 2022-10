Articles

Sotto i Trulli INC/DBA Bombolo Biscotti, is recalling its Assorted Italian Cookies, because it contains Italian Wedding Cookies with undeclared walnut ingredient. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnut allergen, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if the

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/sotto-i-trulli-inc-dba-bombolo-biscotti-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-walnut-product