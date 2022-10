Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 21:06 Hits: 4

The latest viral food trend on TikTok is butter boards. The idea first emerged in the cookbook Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables by Joshua McFadden. He shares tips on how to make your own.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/23/1130843164/the-newest-food-trend-butter-boards