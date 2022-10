Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Da Cheng Vegetarian Food Inc. of El Monte, CA, is expanding its recall of Da Cheng Vegan Drumsticks because it was found to contain the undeclared allergen of egg. The recall is being expanded to include Vegan Golden Nuggets packaged in 1 lb. and 6.6 lb. plastic packages with expiration dates betwe

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/da-cheng-vegetarian-food-inc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-egg-protein-vegan-drumsticks-expansion