Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 11:52 Hits: 2

NPR's Scott Simon is an unabashed, unreformed, unapologetic lover of pumpkin spice. He knows his ardor is not universal. He does not care.

(Image credit: Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/22/1130662138/opinion-yes-i-am-basic