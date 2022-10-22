FDA weighs in on Falafel E. coli O121:H19 Outbreak

Articles

Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel.

Based on epidemiologic information provided by CDC and interviews conducted by state and local public health officials, of 18 people interviewed, 15 reported shopping at ALDI stores. Among these 15 people who reported shopping at ALDI stores, 6 reported eating Earth Grown brand frozen falafel purchased from ALDI in the week before getting sick.

On October 6, 2022, the manufacturer of Earth Grown frozen falafel, Cuisine Innovations, initiated a voluntary recall. Recalled products include Earth Grown vegan traditional falafel and garlic & herb falafel distributed and sold exclusively by ALDI. Additional information on recalled products is available in the firm’s recall notice.

On October 6, 2022, ALDI removed any remaining Earth Grown frozen falafel from stores.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing. Updates to this advisory will be provided as they become available.

Recommendation

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled Earth Grown Traditional Falafel or Garlic & Herb Falafel sold exclusively by ALDI after June 24, 2021.

These items are no longer available for sale but were sold frozen and have a long shelf-life of 18 months, so consumers should check their freezers for these products. If you have recalled frozen falafel in your freezer, do not eat or serve them.

