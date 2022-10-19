The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pilot Light: Collaborating with Educators to Teach Students about Food

With a desire to create healthy relationships between American children and food, a group of chefs created Pilot Light in 2010. This program partners with Pre K–12 teachers to make food education a part of everyday classroom lessons. Through holistic food education, students learn about the cultivation and preparation of food and the connection to our culture, relationships, history, and the environment.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/10/19/pilot-light-collaborating-educators-teach-students-about-food

