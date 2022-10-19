The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Voluntary Conservation Works to Improve Water Quality

Working in partnership with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), farmers are using proven conservation practices to help improve water quality downstream. Our customers are stewards of our nation’s farmland, voluntarily stepping up to the plate to make an impact. They are improving the natural resources in their communities while at the same time boosting the health of their operations for the future.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/10/19/voluntary-conservation-works-improve-water-quality

