The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Six Myths About Cooperatives Debunked

Category: Food Hits: 9

Co-ops are a business structure, and like any business, they require hard work to be successful. They are unique in that they bring individuals together to solve issues they wouldn’t be able to solve on their own. Cooperatives can help communities by creating jobs, meeting social or economic needs, and improving community services. Despite a myriad of benefits, there are many myths that prevent people from recognizing their value.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/10/17/six-myths-about-cooperatives-debunked

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version