Strawberry Hepatitis A Outbreak sickens dozens in U.S. and Canada

Category: Food Published on Monday, 17 October 2022

As of May 31, 2022, a total of 18 outbreak-associated cases of hepatitis A have been reported from 3 states – California (16), Minnesota (1), and North Dakota (1). Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 28, 2022, to May 6, 2022. Ill people range in age from 9 to 73 years, with a median age of 57.5 years. Sixty-seven percent of ill people are female. Of 18 people with available information, 13 (72%) have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicate that fresh organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico, are the likely source of this outbreak. The potentially affected FreshKampo and HEB products are past shelf life and no longer available for purchase in the United States. People who purchased FreshKampo or HEB fresh organic strawberries from March 5, 2022, through April 15, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not eat them. These products may have been sold at the following retailers, including, but not limited to: HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets, and WinCo Foods. One downstream recall from a company that may have used strawberries linked to this outbreak to make a product has been initiated. The recall is for Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose. People should not drink recalled tea.

In Canada, As of June 2, 2022, there are 10 laboratory-confirmed cases of hepatitis A illness being investigated in two provinces: Alberta (4) and Saskatchewan (6). Individuals became ill between early and mid-April 2022. Individuals who became ill are between 10 to 75 years of age. Four individuals have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation into the FreshKampo brand of fresh organic strawberries purchased between March 5 and 9, 2022, at Co-op stores in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Currently, there are no food recall warnings associated with this outbreak.

The U.S. CDC and FDA are also investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A infections potentially linked to fresh organic strawberries. Investigators in Canada and the U.S. continue to collaborate to exchange information and identify commonalities in the outbreak information that may identify additional sources of illness or help to identify the cause of contamination in the fresh organic strawberries.

Hepatitis A is much more common in countries with underdeveloped sanitation systems and, thus, is a risk in most of the world.[1] An increased transmission rate is seen in all countries other than the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the countries of Western Europe.[2] Nevertheless, infections continue to occur in the United States, where approximately one-third of the population has been previously infected with HAV.[3]

Each year, approximately 30,000 to 50,000 cases of hepatitis A occur in the United States.[4] Historically, acute hepatitis A rates have varied cyclically, with nationwide increases every 10 to 15 years.[5] The national rate of HAV infections has declined steadily since the last peak in 1995.[6] Although the national incidence—1.0 cases per 100,000 population—of hepatitis A was the lowest ever recorded in 2007, it is estimated that asymptomatic infections and underreporting kept the documented incidence rate lower than it actually is. In fact, it is estimated that there were 25,000 new infections in 2007.[7]

In 2007, the CDC reported a total of 2,979 acute symptomatic cases of HAV.[8] Of these, information about food and water exposure was known for 1,047 cases, leading to an estimate that 6.5% of all infections were caused by exposure to contaminated water or food.[9] In 2,500 of the cases, no known risk factor was identified.[10]

Hepatitis A outbreaks associated with fresh, frozen, and minimally processed produce worldwide from 1983 to 2016—adapted and expanded from Sivapalasingam et al., 2004 and Fiore, 2004. Italics indicate instances where the food was locally sourced with respect to the cases. The implicated foods were raw unless listed otherwise.

Year # Cases Implicated food Location of cases Source of implicated food Suspected cause of contamination Reference 1983 24 Raspberries (frozen) Scotland Scotland Infected pickers or packers Reid et al., 1987[11] 1987 5 Raspberries (frozen) Scotland Tayside, Scotland Infected pickers Ramsay and Upton, 1989[12] 1988 202 Iceberg lettuce Kentucky Unknown, suspected to be from Mexico Believed to have occurred prior to distribution, since multiple restaurants involved Rosenblum et al., 1990[13] 1990 35 Strawberries (frozen) Montana, Georgia California Suspect an infected picker at farm Sivapalasingam et al., 2004;[14]Niu et al., 1992[15] 1996 30 Salad ingredients Finland Imported salad ingredients Unknown Pebody et al., 1998[16] 1997 256 Strawberries (frozen) Michigan, Maine, Wisconsin, Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee Grown in Mexico,processed and frozen at a single California facility a year before consumption Inconclusive due to time between harvest and consumption, suspect barehanded contact with berries at harvesting, coupled with few latrines and handwashing facilities on site Hutin et al., 1999[17] 1998 43 Green onions Ohio One of two Mexican farms or a farm in California Believed to be contaminated before arrival at restaurant Dentinger et al., 2001[18] 2000 31 Green onions or tomatoes Kentucky, Florida Green onions: California or MexicoTomatoes: Unknown Unknown Wheeler et al., 2005[19]; Datta et al., 2001[20]; Fiore, 2004[21] 2002 81 Blueberries New Zealand New Zealand, one orchard Inadequate bathroom facilities in fields, workers had barehanded contact with product, polluted groundwater from nearby latrines a possibility Calder et al., 2003[22] 2003 601 Green onions Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina Mexico, two farms Contaminated during or before packing at farm CDC, 2003[23]; Wheeler et al., 2005[24] 2009 562 Tomatoes (semidried) Australia Unknown; imported and domestic product involved Product suspected to be imported due to concurrent outbreaks elsewhere at the time, source of contamination unknown Donnan et al., 2012[25] 2009 13 Tomatoes (semidried) Netherlands Unknown; imported product suspected Identical strain to the 2009 Australian outbreak Petrignani et al., 2010[26] 2010 59 Tomatoes (semidried) France Likely Turkey, single batch of product Unable to determine when and where contamination occurred. Virus was slightly different from one in the 2009 Australian and Dutch outbreaks. Gallot et al., 2011[27] 2012 9 Pomegranate seeds (frozen) Canada Egypt Suspect product contamination before export. Some history of travel to endemic areas among workers at Canadian processing facility, but less likely as only one product was associated with illness. CDC 2013[28]; Swinkels et al., 2014[29] 2013 103 Strawberries (frozen)Other frozen berries may have been involved Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden Suspected Egypt and Morocco based on virus strain and import history Unknown, some cases matched the strain of the larger 2013 European outbreak (see below) Nordic Outbreak Investigation Team, 2013[30] 2013 1589 Berries (frozen) Italy (90% of cases), Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden Multiple food items containing frozen mixed berries (cakes, smoothies); Bulgarian blackberries and Polish redcurrants were the most common ingredients in the implicated lots Unknown, no single source found. Some cases also related to travel to Italy. Severi et al., 2015[31]; EFSA 2014[32]; Chiapponi et al., 2014[33]; Rizzo et al., 2013[34]; Guzman-Herrador et al., 2014[35]; Fitzgerald et al., 2014[36] 2013 165 Pomegranate arils (frozen) Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Wisconsin Turkey Unknown Collier et al., 2014[37]; CDC 2013[38] 2016 143 Strawberries (frozen) Arkansas, California, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin Egypt Unknown CDC 2016[39]

Estimates of the annual costs (direct and indirect) of hepatitis A in the United States have ranged from $300 million to $488.8 million in 1997 dollars.[40] In one study conducted in Spokane, Washington, the combined direct and indirect costs for each case of hepatitis A from all sources ranged from $2,892 to $3,837.[41] In a 2007 Ohio study, each case of HAV infection attributable to contaminated food was estimated to cost at least $10,000, including medical and other non-economic costs.[42] Nationwide, adults who become ill miss an average of 27 workdays per illness, and 11 to 22 percent of those infected are hospitalized.[43] All of these costs are entirely preventable, given the effectiveness of vaccination in providing immunity from infection.[44]

