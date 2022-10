Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 04:00 Hits: 2

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of specific lots of sesame sticks mix and roasted and salted sunflower meat tub products packaged by sister company JLM due to an undeclared cashew (tree nut) allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of a serious or

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/lipari-foods-issues-voluntary-product-recall-specific-sesame-sticks-mix-and-roastedsalted-sunflower