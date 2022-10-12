Baked Goods linked to Salmonella Outbreak in Ohio

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Allen County Public Health (ACPH) is investigating a potential Salmonella outbreak affecting Allen, Putnam and Hancock counties. ACPH was notified by Hancock County regarding a multi-county Salmonella outbreak with illness onsets currently ranging from Oct. 1-6, 2022. As of Monday, Allen County had one confirmed case. Chances of other counties being affected is possible.

Salmonella live in the intestines of people and animals. People can get Salmonella infection from a variety of sources, including

• Eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water

• Touching infected animals, their feces, or their environment

Undercooked food is the source for most illnesses related to Salmonella. This particular outbreak may be linked to baked goods prepared at a home bakery and distributed at establishments in Allen, Hancock and Putnam Counties. Diagnosing Salmonella infection requires testing a specimen (sample), such as stool (poop) or blood. Infection is diagnosed when a laboratory test detects Salmonella bacteria in stool, body tissue, or fluids.

Most people who get ill from Salmonella have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should contact their medical provider.

Most people recover without specific treatment and should not take antibiotics. Antibiotics are typically used only to treat people who have severe illness or who are at risk for it. Most people recover from Salmonella infection within four to seven days without antibiotic treatment. People who are sick with a Salmonella infection should drink extra fluids as long as diarrhea lasts. Some people’s illness may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized.

Antibiotic treatment is recommended for:

• People with severe illness

• People with a weakened immune system, such as from HIV infection or chemotherapy treatment

• Adults older than 50 who have medical problems, such as heart disease

• Infants (children younger than 12 months).

• Adults age 65 or older

