Cut Fruit recalled over Listeria

Cut Fruit Express of Inver Grove Heights, MN is recalling Caribou Coffee Fruit and Cheese Plate 6.2oz because of potential contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Caribou Coffee Fruit and Cheese Plate, item #3818, was distributed from Caribou Stores at the MSP Airport Caribou locations in the MSP Airport, Minnesota. The product comes in a clear plastic package. The USED BY DATES are 9/30/2022, 10/2/2022, 10/4/2022, 10/7/2022 and 10/9/2022.

Cut Fruit Express learned that their supplier is issuing a recall on Brie Cheese for potential contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes. Cut Fruit Express is initiating a recall on the affected product that contains the recalled Brie Cheese. The affected products were shipped between September 26th through October 5th, 2022.

Consumers should immediately DESTROY THE PRODUCT if they have it in their possession. Please do not share or give it to anyone to eat.

