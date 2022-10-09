Canadian Oysters recalled in U.S. due to Salmonella

Articles

Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat and to dispose of the recalled Oyster Kings Inc. oysters from Canada because of possible Salmonella contamination.

On Sept. 27, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) notified the FDA of Oyster Kings Inc.’s oyster recall, that product had been distributed in the United States, and that the U.S. distribution list is pending.

These oysters were sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada and may have been distributed in other provinces, territories, and in the United States.

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Acadian Gold Oysters Choice Oysters 50 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/08Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Acadian Pearl Oysters Cocktail Oysters 24 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss Baccarat Cocktail Oysters 50 pieces Various Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss Capitaine Barney Oysters Jewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce 24 pieces 6 28250 88624 5 Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss Coffret De L’Acadie Jewel OystersCocktail OystersChoice Oysters 18 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss Honeymoon Choice Oysters 18 pieces 6 28250 88604 7 Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss No. 69 Jewel Oysters 18 pieces 6 28250 88608 5 Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss Nuit Blanche Jewel Oysters 50 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss Opus Choice Oysters 18 pieces Not available Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss Point. G Cocktail Oysters 12 pieces 6 28250 88607 8 Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss Sex on the Bay Cocktail Oysters 100 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/08Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G Umami Choice Oysters 18 pieces 6 28250 88621 4 Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss

As of Sept. 27, no illnesses are known to be linked to the recalled products.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/canadian-oysters-recalled-in-u-s-due-to-salmonella/