Canadian Oysters recalled in U.S. due to Salmonella

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat and to dispose of the recalled Oyster Kings Inc. oysters from Canada because of possible Salmonella contamination. 

On Sept. 27, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) notified the FDA of Oyster Kings Inc.’s oyster recall, that product had been distributed in the United States, and that the U.S. distribution list is pending.

These oysters were sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada and may have been distributed in other provinces, territories, and in the United States. 

Recalled products:

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Acadian Gold OystersChoice Oysters50 piecesNoneHarvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/08Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Acadian Pearl OystersCocktail Oysters24 piecesNoneHarvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
BaccaratCocktail Oysters50 piecesVariousHarvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
Capitaine Barney OystersJewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce24 pieces6 28250 88624 5Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
Coffret De L’AcadieJewel OystersCocktail OystersChoice Oysters18 piecesNoneHarvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
HoneymoonChoice Oysters18 pieces6 28250 88604 7Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
No. 69Jewel Oysters18 pieces6 28250 88608 5Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
Nuit BlancheJewel Oysters50 piecesNoneHarvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
OpusChoice Oysters18 piecesNot availableHarvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
Point. GCocktail Oysters12 pieces6 28250 88607 8Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
Sex on the BayCocktail Oysters100 piecesNoneHarvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/08Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
UmamiChoice Oysters18 pieces6 28250 88621 4Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss

As of Sept. 27, no illnesses are known to be linked to the recalled products.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/canadian-oysters-recalled-in-u-s-due-to-salmonella/

