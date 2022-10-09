Canadian Oysters recalled in U.S. due to Salmonella

Category: Food Hits: 8
The FDA is advising consumers not to eat and to dispose of the recalled Oyster Kings Inc. oysters from Canada because of possible Salmonella contamination.
On Sept. 27, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) notified the FDA of Oyster Kings Inc.’s oyster recall, that product had been distributed in the United States, and that the U.S. distribution list is pending.
These oysters were sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada and may have been distributed in other provinces, territories, and in the United States.
Recalled products:
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Acadian Gold Oysters
|Choice Oysters
|50 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/08Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
|Acadian Pearl Oysters
|Cocktail Oysters
|24 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Baccarat
|Cocktail Oysters
|50 pieces
|Various
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Capitaine Barney Oysters
|Jewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce
|24 pieces
|6 28250 88624 5
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Coffret De L’Acadie
|Jewel OystersCocktail OystersChoice Oysters
|18 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Honeymoon
|Choice Oysters
|18 pieces
|6 28250 88604 7
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|No. 69
|Jewel Oysters
|18 pieces
|6 28250 88608 5
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Nuit Blanche
|Jewel Oysters
|50 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Opus
|Choice Oysters
|18 pieces
|Not available
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Point. G
|Cocktail Oysters
|12 pieces
|6 28250 88607 8
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Sex on the Bay
|Cocktail Oysters
|100 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/08Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
|Umami
|Choice Oysters
|18 pieces
|6 28250 88621 4
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
As of Sept. 27, no illnesses are known to be linked to the recalled products.
Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/canadian-oysters-recalled-in-u-s-due-to-salmonella/