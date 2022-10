Articles

Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022

Bakkavor USA of Jessup, Pennsylvania, is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of the 32-ounce Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup as it has been mislabeled and may contain undeclared dairy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/bakkavor-usa-issues-allergy-alert-32-ounce-meal-simple-tomato-basil-soup-mislabeling-and-undeclared