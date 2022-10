Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 08 October 2022 00:19 Hits: 4

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is voluntarily recalling Tastykake® and Mrs. Freshley’s® glazed pies due to undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/flowers-foods-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-soy-certain-tastykake-and-mrs-freshleys-glazed-pies