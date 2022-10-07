More Cheese recalled due to Listeria Illnesses

Articles

Published on Friday, 07 October 2022

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie cheeses announced on September 30, 2022, because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, to include additional products, specifically baked brie cheeses. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

RECALL DETAILS

The following baked brie products are being added to the 9/30/2022 Old Europe Cheese voluntary recall. These are products with best by dates through 12/14/2022 and are subject to the voluntary recall. The products were distributed from August 01, 2022 through September 28, 2022 and were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and Mexico.

The following products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022.

Brand Product Name Packaging & size UPC Code CULINARY TOUR *8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 011225005350 CULINARY TOUR *11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 011225005367 LA BONNE VIE *8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 820581678814 LA BONNE VIE *11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 820581678821 LIDL * 8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 4056489151203 LIDL *11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 4056489151203 LIDL *11 oz Fig Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 4056489310907 PRIMO TAGLIO * 8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 021130098460 Reny Picot *8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 033421050088 Reny Picot *11 o zCranberry Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 033421051115 Reny Picot *11 oz Apple Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 033421500811 Reny Picot *11 oz Fig Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 033421053119

Consumers who have purchased the stated products are urged not to consume it and discard the product. FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Old Europe Cheese has set up a telephone line to answer any questions about this recall, The number is 269-925-5003 ext 335 and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am-12:30pm and 2:00pm-4:00pm ET.

BACKGROUND

This action was triggered after a full environmental audit of 120 samples, both of products and of the company’s facilities. None of the products showed contamination, but one of the facility’s samples tested positive. The strain from that positive case has been linked to 6 cases of Listeriosis dating from 2017 to 2022. These cases were not previously linked to this company’s products.

