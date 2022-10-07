More Cheese recalled due to Listeria Illnesses

Category: Food Hits: 6
Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie cheeses announced on September 30, 2022, because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, to include additional products, specifically baked brie cheeses. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
RECALL DETAILS
The following baked brie products are being added to the 9/30/2022 Old Europe Cheese voluntary recall. These are products with best by dates through 12/14/2022 and are subject to the voluntary recall. The products were distributed from August 01, 2022 through September 28, 2022 and were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and Mexico.
The following products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022.
|Brand
|Product Name
|Packaging & size
|UPC Code
|CULINARY TOUR
|*8 oz Plain Baked Brie
|Clamshell 8 oz
|011225005350
|CULINARY TOUR
|*11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|011225005367
|LA BONNE VIE
|*8 oz Plain Baked Brie
|Clamshell 8 oz
|820581678814
|LA BONNE VIE
|*11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|820581678821
|LIDL
|* 8 oz Plain Baked Brie
|Clamshell 8 oz
|4056489151203
|LIDL
|*11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|4056489151203
|LIDL
|*11 oz Fig Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|4056489310907
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|* 8 oz Plain Baked Brie
|Clamshell 8 oz
|021130098460
|Reny Picot
|*8 oz Plain Baked Brie
|Clamshell 8 oz
|033421050088
|Reny Picot
|*11 o zCranberry Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|033421051115
|Reny Picot
|*11 oz Apple Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|033421500811
|Reny Picot
|*11 oz Fig Baked Brie
|Clamshell 11 oz
|033421053119
Consumers who have purchased the stated products are urged not to consume it and discard the product. FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.
Old Europe Cheese has set up a telephone line to answer any questions about this recall, The number is 269-925-5003 ext 335 and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am-12:30pm and 2:00pm-4:00pm ET.
BACKGROUND
This action was triggered after a full environmental audit of 120 samples, both of products and of the company’s facilities. None of the products showed contamination, but one of the facility’s samples tested positive. The strain from that positive case has been linked to 6 cases of Listeriosis dating from 2017 to 2022. These cases were not previously linked to this company’s products.
