The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Delivering Energy Efficient Solutions for Rural New York Agricultural Producers

Category: Food Hits: 5

This month, I had the opportunity to travel to New Paltz, New York and visit with Peter Ferrante of Wallkill View Farm. Mr. Ferrante received funding through USDA Rural Development’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to install a solar array on the rooftop of his farmers market in the Hudson Valley. REAP provides financing for renewable energy systems and can help agricultural producers or rural small businesses improve energy efficiency with new equipment and systems.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/10/05/delivering-energy-efficient-solutions-rural-new-york-agricultural-producers

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version