Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 20:00 Hits: 2

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie cheeses announced on September 30, 2022, because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, to include additional products, specifically baked brie cheeses. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/old-europe-cheese-inc-expands-voluntary-recall-its-brie-cheeses-due-possible-health-risk