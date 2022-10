Articles

Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022

Diana’s Bananas, LLC of Chicago is announcing an allergy alert and voluntary recall of its 10.5-ounce packages of Milk Chocolate Banana Babies dipped frozen bananas that may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life- threatening allergic react

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/dianas-bananas-issues-allergy-alert-undelcared-peanuts-milk-chocolate-banana-babies