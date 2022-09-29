The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

On-Demand Resources Now Available from the USDA Food Loss and Waste Innovation Fair

September 29 is International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste. Earlier this month, USDA hosted a convening to raise awareness of food loss and waste mitigations across the supply chain. The second annual Food Loss and Waste Innovation Fair showcased some of the latest food loss and waste mitigation technologies, programs, and innovations from USDA agencies, universities, local governments, and businesses.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/09/29/demand-resources-now-available-usda-food-loss-and-waste-innovation-fair

