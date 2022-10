Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 04:00 Hits: 2

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Zerto Fontal cheese from fifty-four stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York because the product contains egg lysozyme, an egg white protein, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/whole-foods-market-issues-allergy-alert-zerto-fontal-cheese-sold-connecticut-new-jersey-and-new-york