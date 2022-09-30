Old Europe Cheeses sickens 6 with Listeria since 2017

Category: Food Hits: 6
As of September 28, 2022, six people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from six states – California, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey and Massachusetts.
Sick people’s samples were collected from August 6, 2017, to August 5, 2022.
Sick people range in age from 56 to 83 years, with a median age of 78, and 67% are female. Five people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.
The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.
State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. Of the five people interviewed, four (80%) reported eating brie or camembert cheese. Most people did not remember the brand of the cheese they ate, but one person reported eating Lidl Premium Brand Brie. Old Europe Cheese is the only manufacturer of Lidl Premium Brand Brie.
Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS).
WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.
FDA, with assistance from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, inspected the Old Europe Cheese facility in Michigan and collected samples for testing. WGS showed that the Listeria found in the cooling room is closely related genetically to Listeria from sick people’s samples. This provides more evidence that people likely got sick from eating cheese made by Old Europe Cheese.
Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
All Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates through 12/14/2022 are subject to the voluntary recall. The products were distributed from August 01, 2022 through September 28, 2022 and were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and Mexico; retailers include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Whole Foods. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product.
The following products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging fromSeptember 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022, Retailers may have repackaged bulk Old Europe Cheese items into smaller containers and sold this repackaged product to consumers. This repackaged product may not bear the original labeling and product information as described below:
|Brand
|Product Name
|UPC Code
|BLACK BEAR
|6 lb Black Bear Wheel
|N/A
|BLOCK AND BARREL
|2.2 lb Block and Barrel Brie
|078982603281
|BLOCK AND BARREL
|6.6 lb Block and Barrel Brie
|N/A
|CHARMANT
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel – CHARMANT
|N/A
|CHARMANT
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421023860
|COBBLESTONE
|2.2 lb Cobblestone Brie Wheel
|822486179809
|CULINARY TOUR
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|011225005145
|CULINARY TOUR
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FREDERICKS
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FREDERICKS
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|708820301214
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|841330111994
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|841330111987
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Camembert-Traditionnel rounds
|841330111970
|GLENVIEW FARMS
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|758108121355
|GLENVIEW FARMS
|3.25 lb Brie-double crème, rectangular RW
|758108670150
|GOOD AND GATHER
|8 oz Good and Gather Wheel
|085239047620
|HEINEN
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|020601418028
|JOAN OF ARC
|14 oz Joan of Arc Brie Wheel
|711565129111
|JOAN OF ARC
|2.2 lb Joan of Arc Herb and Garlic Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|2.2 lb Joan of Arc Peppercorn Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|6.5 lb Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Camembert Wheel
|711565112243
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Double Cream Wedge
|711565204993
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Double Creme Wheel
|711565112236
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Slicing Brie
|711565200520
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel
|711565129104
|LA BONNE VIE
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|820581678678
|LA BONNE VIE
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|820581678685
|LA BONNE VIE
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW
|820581678692
|LA BONNE VIE
|7 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped
|820581678661
|LA BONNE VIE
|7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped
|820581678654
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|820581678531
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|820581678746
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|820581678616
|LIDL
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|4056489151739
|LIFE IN PROVENCE
|8 oz Brie – rounds
|787984111952
|MARKET 32
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|41735052865
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|41735052834
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|41735052872
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|41735052858
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie-dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped
|41735052889
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds
|41735052841
|MATRIE ‘D
|2.2 lb Matrie’d Wheel
|780487488422
|METROPOLITAN
|6.5 lb Metropolitan Wheel
|N/A
|METROPOLITAN
|8 oz Metropolitan Wheel
|711565007679
|PRESTIGE
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|021140033635
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|6.5 lb Brie – w/Herbs, whole wheel
|N/A
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz – w/Herbs, wedges
|21004900002
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|021130045679
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – slicing rectangle
|021130098453
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO
|133421027865
|RED APPLE
|7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|604262030005
|RED APPLE
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|604262030036
|Reny Picot
|1 lb Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle
|033421024201
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, rounds
|033421022764
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421022757
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|033421022795
|Reny Picot
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|2.2 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|3.25 lb Brie – double crème, rectangular
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème w/Herbs, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW – RENY PICOT
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie-dbl crème w/Peppercorn, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Camembert – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped
|033421022429
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds no cups
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped
|033421022417
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Peppercorn, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421022863
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle
|033421024300
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO
|133421027865
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – trpl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW – ST ROCCO
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|033421022313
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|033421022900
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds
|033421024904
|ST RANDEAUX
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|636625003401
|ST RANDEAUX
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrpd RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Pepper, wedges, saran wrpd RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|636625003418
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|636625003548
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel, rounds
|636625003425
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – rounds
|725439802550
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|725439999731
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – w/Herb center layer, rounds
|725439802567
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|TRADER JOE
|8 oz Trader Joe Slicing
|00505086
Consumers who have purchased the stated Brie and Camembert products are urged not to consume it and discard the product. FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.
