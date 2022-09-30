Old Europe Cheeses sickens 6 with Listeria since 2017

Articles

As of September 28, 2022, six people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from six states – California, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Sick people’s samples were collected from August 6, 2017, to August 5, 2022.

Sick people range in age from 56 to 83 years, with a median age of 78, and 67% are female. Five people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. Of the five people interviewed, four (80%) reported eating brie or camembert cheese. Most people did not remember the brand of the cheese they ate, but one person reported eating Lidl Premium Brand Brie. Old Europe Cheese is the only manufacturer of Lidl Premium Brand Brie.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS).

WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

FDA, with assistance from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, inspected the Old Europe Cheese facility in Michigan and collected samples for testing. WGS showed that the Listeria found in the cooling room is closely related genetically to Listeria from sick people’s samples. This provides more evidence that people likely got sick from eating cheese made by Old Europe Cheese.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

All Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates through 12/14/2022 are subject to the voluntary recall. The products were distributed from August 01, 2022 through September 28, 2022 and were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and Mexico; retailers include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Whole Foods. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product.

The following products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging fromSeptember 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022, Retailers may have repackaged bulk Old Europe Cheese items into smaller containers and sold this repackaged product to consumers. This repackaged product may not bear the original labeling and product information as described below:

Brand Product Name UPC Code BLACK BEAR 6 lb Black Bear Wheel N/A BLOCK AND BARREL 2.2 lb Block and Barrel Brie 078982603281 BLOCK AND BARREL 6.6 lb Block and Barrel Brie N/A CHARMANT 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel – CHARMANT N/A CHARMANT 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 033421023860 COBBLESTONE 2.2 lb Cobblestone Brie Wheel 822486179809 CULINARY TOUR 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 011225005145 CULINARY TOUR 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped N/A FREDERICKS 8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrapped N/A FREDERICKS 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 708820301214 FRESH THYME 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 841330111994 FRESH THYME 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 841330111987 FRESH THYME 8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped N/A FRESH THYME 8 oz Camembert-Traditionnel rounds 841330111970 GLENVIEW FARMS 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel 758108121355 GLENVIEW FARMS 3.25 lb Brie-double crème, rectangular RW 758108670150 GOOD AND GATHER 8 oz Good and Gather Wheel 085239047620 HEINEN 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 020601418028 JOAN OF ARC 14 oz Joan of Arc Brie Wheel 711565129111 JOAN OF ARC 2.2 lb Joan of Arc Herb and Garlic Wheel N/A JOAN OF ARC 2.2 lb Joan of Arc Peppercorn Wheel N/A JOAN OF ARC 6.5 lb Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel N/A JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Camembert Wheel 711565112243 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Double Cream Wedge 711565204993 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Double Creme Wheel 711565112236 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Slicing Brie 711565200520 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel 711565129104 LA BONNE VIE 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 820581678678 LA BONNE VIE 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel 820581678685 LA BONNE VIE 6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW 820581678692 LA BONNE VIE 7 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped 820581678661 LA BONNE VIE 7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped 820581678654 LA BONNE VIE 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 820581678531 LA BONNE VIE 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 820581678746 LA BONNE VIE 8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds 820581678616 LIDL 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 4056489151739 LIFE IN PROVENCE 8 oz Brie – rounds 787984111952 MARKET 32 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 41735052865 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 41735052834 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped 41735052872 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 41735052858 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie-dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped 41735052889 MARKET 32 8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds 41735052841 MATRIE ‘D 2.2 lb Matrie’d Wheel 780487488422 METROPOLITAN 6.5 lb Metropolitan Wheel N/A METROPOLITAN 8 oz Metropolitan Wheel 711565007679 PRESTIGE 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 021140033635 PRIMO TAGLIO 6.5 lb Brie – w/Herbs, whole wheel N/A PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz – w/Herbs, wedges 21004900002 PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 021130045679 PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz Brie – slicing rectangle 021130098453 PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO 133421027865 RED APPLE 7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 604262030005 RED APPLE 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped 604262030036 Reny Picot 1 lb Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle 033421024201 Reny Picot 14 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, rounds 033421022764 Reny Picot 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 033421022757 Reny Picot 14 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds 033421022795 Reny Picot 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 2.2 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 3.25 lb Brie – double crème, rectangular N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie – double crème w/Herbs, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW – RENY PICOT N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie-dbl crème w/Peppercorn, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Camembert – double crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 7 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped 033421022429 Reny Picot 7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds no cups N/A Reny Picot 7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped 033421022417 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Peppercorn, wedges, saran wrapped N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 033421022863 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle 033421024300 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO 133421027865 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – trpl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW – ST ROCCO N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped 033421022313 Reny Picot 8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds 033421022900 Reny Picot 8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds 033421024904 ST RANDEAUX 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 636625003401 ST RANDEAUX 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel N/A ST RANDEAUX 6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW N/A ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrpd RW N/A ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Pepper, wedges, saran wrpd RW N/A ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 636625003418 ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 636625003548 ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel, rounds 636625003425 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – rounds 725439802550 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 725439999731 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – w/Herb center layer, rounds 725439802567 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped N/A TRADER JOE 8 oz Trader Joe Slicing 00505086

Consumers who have purchased the stated Brie and Camembert products are urged not to consume it and discard the product. FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

