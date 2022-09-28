For Healthier School Meals, California Bets On More Cooks in the Kitchen

On top of that, Karen Luna, director of nutrition services at Santa Clara Unified, believes the unflattering reputation of the school lunch line has long kept many potential workers away. “The mystery meat or the chef special, it’s hard to overcome that,” she says. “But we’re serving food that’s healthy for kids.”

While the Healthy School Food Program teaches the basics of school food prep, its main mission is to create a pipeline of cooks ready to tackle the daunting transition from mostly pre-packaged food to cooking from scratch.

School cafeterias tend to attract older workers, she says, and many opted to retire early when schools shut down in the spring of 2020. But other forces are also leading to understaffed kitchens. Though California and several other states have adopted free meals for all kids (or are on the way to doing so), the universal school meal program introduced during the pandemic has ended in many other parts of the country. Districts anticipate a dip in meal participation this year, meaning a drop in federal meal reimbursements. And if revenue decreases, it may be harder to staff vacant positions.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration has prioritized improving school food, and in the 2022–2023 budget, the state committed $45 million for the HSFP program. Diane Pratt-Heavner, a spokesperson for the SNA, says this program helps address a long, stubborn labor shortage. “Bringing new people into the profession has always been a challenge,” says Pratt-Heavner. “But it has become more urgent since the pandemic.”

On a recent Friday, Gabby Flores zipped around a snug school kitchen about the size of a freight elevator. With about 30 minutes until lunch, she scooped mac and cheese into 8-ounce paper cups and transferred refrigerated bins of lettuce, corn, and cherry tomatoes to a salad bar in a multi-purpose room that echoed with the tinny squeaks of kids playing trumpets.

Flores oversees the kitchen at Scott Lane Elementary in Santa Clara, California, and is also an apprentice with HSFP. She had helped in the district’s kitchens before, and last year applied to the program with the goal of one day planning and cooking school meals. “I like to cook from scratch. I make my own ketchup, my own bread,” she says. “I like to cook for kids.”

She was one of nine people chosen to participate in what HSFP calls a “pre-apprenticeship,” basically a seven-week, 100-hour commitment of instruction and on-the-job training. Pre-apprentices are paid minimum wage. During the pre-apprenticeship, Flores trained at one of the district’s middle schools. She learned how to cut open cauliflower and other fruits and vegetables to inspect for insects or rot, how to safely handle a meat slicer, and use a combination oven—a coveted school kitchen appliance that can steam broccoli in two minutes, perfectly brown a grill cheese in three minutes, and slowly roast meat overnight.

Mara Fleishman, CEO of the Chef Ann Foundation, says this brief introduction to school kitchens allows participants to get a glimpse into school food production to gauge whether or not they want to pursue a full-time career. “We know that it won’t be for everyone,” she says.

Of last year’s nine trainees, three, including Flores, opted to proceed to the formal apprenticeship, which consists of 1,200 hours of work and classes over nine months, with a small pay raise of $1 above the minimum wage offered in their county.

While three out of nine may seem like a low number, Fleishman says HSFP was designed to cast a wide net. She expects only about 30 percent of pre-apprentices to move forward to the full apprenticeship. “We wanted to make sure that we weren’t saddling school food programs with apprentices that have no idea what school food is about,” she says. “We feel the folks that move onto the apprenticeship will be the ones who want to take school food seriously as a career choice.”

It is, after all, a demanding job—and one that Karen Luna of Santa Clara Unified says can become overwhelming for new hires. “They’re cooking 10 different things at one time. They need to be good at multitasking and work well with people,” she says.

HSFP is the first federally registered apprenticeship program for scratch cooking school food operators, and the California pilot will last three years. Colorado and Virginia are exploring adopting the program as well.

Cooking school meals is, after all, a demanding job—and one that can become overwhelming for new hires.

In California, most of the $45 million is funneled through community colleges that will offer the academic side of the program. Those campuses are also where HSFP hopes to lure students away from culinary and dietetic programs and into school food.

Fleishman says by the third year of the pilot, the goal is to have trained 1,300 pre-apprentices, with around 350 moving on to apprenticeships and, possibly, full-time careers in kitchens. To accommodate this pipeline, Fleishman says, HSFP will need to encourage school food service directors to increase their scratch-cook operations and become host sites for the trainees.

“Currently we don’t have enough districts actually doing scratch cooking to facilitate the amount of pre-apprentices that we need to get into the system,” she says. To address that, part of the $45 million will go toward supporting districts that want to cook healthier, fresher meals with the training to do so.

This year, eight districts are participating in HSFP, up from four last year. (California has more than 1,000 school districts.) At Santa Clara Unified, Flores says she wants to stay in school kitchens after her apprenticeship is complete, but she would rather work at one of the middle or high schools where more scratch cooking takes place in large 30-gallon kettles and those do-it-all combination ovens.

There’s no guarantee apprentices will stick with the district where they were trained. Primer’s two pre-apprentices moved on from San Luis Coastal after their 100 hours were complete. Pratt-Heavner says as more districts move toward scratch cooking, HSFP will likely help build a more skilled workforce. But if kitchens remain understaffed, meal quality could still suffer. “If you don’t have a full staff, even having people with scratch-cooking skills may not help,” she says.

Selling School Food