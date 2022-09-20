The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

From the Classroom to Washington: 2022 E. Kika De La Garza Fellowship Program

July 2022 was the third hottest July the country has ever seen, and for staff and faculty from Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) and Hispanic-Serving School Districts, the sweltering temperatures they were experiencing in Washington, D.C. were no exception. This was not summer vacation. The 20 E. Kika De La Garza fellows were at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headquarters to meet with senior leaders from all of USDA’s mission areas.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/09/20/classroom-washington-2022-e-kika-de-la-garza-fellowship-program

