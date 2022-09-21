The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unpacking a Career in Agriculture with Assist from USDA’s Economic Research Service

From an early age, Sarah Baskins had in interest in agriculture. This interest accelerated when she became Merced College Agricultural Business Student of the Year. While studying for her Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Studies and Economics at California State University, Stanislaus, Baskins had an important internship as an economist with USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS).

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/09/21/unpacking-career-agriculture-assist-usdas-economic-research-service

