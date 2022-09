Articles

Published on Saturday, 24 September 2022

OAK BROOK, Ill. (September 23, 2022) – TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is voluntarily recalling one lot of Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden. This recall is being conducted because the product is labeled as Restaurant Style Italian Dressing, while some of th

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/treehouse-foods-announces-voluntary-recall-certain-tuscan-garden-restaurant-style-italian-dressing