Category: Food Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 10:57 Hits: 4

Abe Ndege told his mom on video her peanut butter and jelly sandwich was terrible. The viral sensation is now raising money for Feeding America.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/23/1124662804/a-kindergarteners-review-of-his-packed-lunch-is-raising-money-to-fight-hunger