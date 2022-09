Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 21:06 Hits: 6

Many in Ukraine are unfazed by the news that Russia is mobilizing 300,000 troops — and are instead going to McDonald's, which has just reopened.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/21/1124370313/the-reopening-of-mcdonalds-in-ukraine-is-serving-up-a-reminder-of-life-before-wa