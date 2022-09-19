The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Full-Circle Journey Back to Agricultural Roots

Dr. Anabel Rodriguez is an Assistant Professor of Epidemiology in the School of Public Health at the University of Texas, San Antonio. Growing up, Dr. Rodriguez lived in Rio Grande City, Texas, with her parents and siblings and worked as a migrant farm worker picking grapes and seasonal produce with her family in California. Through her experiences as an agricultural worker, Dr. Rodriguez’s passion for occupational health, safety and epidemiology for agricultural workers began to grow.

