Todd Corley: USDA Equity Commission’s Change Management “Mad Scientist” with Credible Intentions

While Todd Corley, senior vice president for Inclusion & Sustainability at Carhartt, didn’t begin his career in the change management or diversity and inclusion fields, the Jesuit concept of cura personalis or the “care of the whole person” certainly motivated his actions and interests. This concept involves providing individualized attention to the needs of others, while focusing on each person’s unique circumstances, concerns, gifts and insights.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/09/12/todd-corley-usda-equity-commissions-change-management-mad-scientist-credible

