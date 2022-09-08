Four Ways to Nourish More Children through School Meals

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022

Over the last two years, we’ve experienced major disruptions in the world of school meals – new realities stemming from pandemic-related school closures and supply chain disruptions which have impacted the cost and availability of food, staff, and supplies. Through it all, our dedicated school nutrition professionals have demonstrated a tireless commitment to ensuring kids remain fed and nourished.

