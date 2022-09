Articles

Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022

Nicknamed the "Corn Kid," Tariq, who lives in New York, has been declared South Dakota's Official Corn-bassador after his passion for the vegetable went viral on TikTok and YouTube.

