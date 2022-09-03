Smoked Salmon recalled over Listeria fears

Articles

St. James Smokehouse of Miami, Florida is voluntary recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4oz Packages (Product of Scotland) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled product was sold and distributed by St. James via distributors between February and June 2022. The recalled product was distributed to stores located in: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia and Wisconsin as well as Safeway Washington State stores.

The recalled product is St. James Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon (Product of Scotland), 4oz packages, bearing the lot# 123172 and UPC code 060022710356.The recall is specifically this lot ONLY, NO other products, brands or lots are associated with this recall.

If consumers have products matching the above description and lot# in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately or return it to the store for a full refund.

As of Friday, September 2, 2022 no illnesses have been reported.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture which revealed that the finished product contained the bacteria.

