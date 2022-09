Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 11:00 Hits: 10

French producers are making zero-proof wines now, and a new store in the capital wants to get in on the action. But market analysts say the drink has been slower to catch on in France than in the U.S.

(Image credit: Matthew Avignone for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/03/1119503203/france-paris-non-alcoholic-wine