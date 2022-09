Articles

Ibrahim Songne overcame local prejudice to gain success in Italy with his pizza joint and a spot on a list of top 50 global pizza joints. He's now made a special pizza in honor of ... Goats and Soda!

(Image credit: Marilena Umuhoza Delli for NPR)

