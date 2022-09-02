Census of Agriculture Collects Thousands of Data Points Critical to U.S. Ag

Articles

This November, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will begin mailing the 2022 Census of Agriculture to all known ag producers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico to gather information about America’s farms and ranches and the people who operate them. The ag census, conducted every five years, remains the only source of comprehensive and impartial agricultural data for every state, county, and U.S. territory.

