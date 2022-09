Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 02 September 2022 16:42 Hits: 6

St James Smokehouse of Miami, Florida is voluntary recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4oz Packages (Product of Scotland) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometime

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/st-james-smokehouse-voluntary-recalls-scotch-reserve-scottish-smoked-salmon-4oz-lot-123172-because